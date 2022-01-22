National Bankshares Trims Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Target Price to C$16.00

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) had its price target reduced by National Bankshares from C$17.50 to C$16.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ELD. CSFB set a C$9.50 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a C$9.50 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Thursday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$20.00 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold to C$17.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a C$10.00 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$13.86.

TSE ELD opened at C$11.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.12, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 4.28. The firm has a market cap of C$2.12 billion and a PE ratio of -19.51. Eldorado Gold has a one year low of C$9.52 and a one year high of C$17.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$11.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.43.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.23 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$300.24 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Eldorado Gold will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eldorado Gold news, Senior Officer Sylvain Lehoux sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.03, for a total value of C$40,108.02.

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

