National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $4.64 Per Share

National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of National Health Investors in a report released on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial analyst M. Lewis now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $4.64 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.68. Truist Financial also issued estimates for National Health Investors’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.89 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.22 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.56 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.61 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.81 EPS.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $73.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.21 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 45.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NHI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of National Health Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Capital One Financial raised National Health Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.25.

Shares of National Health Investors stock opened at $58.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.76 and its 200 day moving average is $59.33. National Health Investors has a 1 year low of $50.88 and a 1 year high of $78.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 20.73 and a quick ratio of 20.73.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in National Health Investors by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in National Health Investors by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in National Health Investors by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in National Health Investors by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in National Health Investors by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 61.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other National Health Investors news, Director Robert T. Webb purchased 2,000 shares of National Health Investors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.60 per share, with a total value of $103,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert T. Webb purchased 1,000 shares of National Health Investors stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.86 per share, with a total value of $52,860.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.02%.

National Health Investors Company Profile

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

