Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $36.28

Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $36.28 and last traded at $36.28, with a volume of 13065 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.39.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NEOG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 27th. TheStreet cut Neogen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Get Neogen alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.48 and a beta of 0.45.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07). Neogen had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The company had revenue of $130.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.06 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Neogen Co. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 636 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total transaction of $28,562.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William T. Boehm sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEOG. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Neogen by 40.7% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Neogen by 1.1% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Neogen by 90.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Neogen by 2.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Neogen by 7.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Neogen Company Profile (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Neogen Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products dedicated to food and animal safety. It operates through the following segments: Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment consists of diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens, drug residues, and levels of general sanitation.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.