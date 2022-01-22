NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.40.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NEO shares. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley cut NeoGenomics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James upgraded NeoGenomics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Stephens decreased their price target on NeoGenomics from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on NeoGenomics from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

In other news, CFO Kathryn B. Mckenzie sold 1,846 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $64,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Mallon acquired 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.63 per share, for a total transaction of $520,710.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,513 shares of company stock worth $2,532,622. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEO. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in NeoGenomics by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,931,041 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $334,353,000 after buying an additional 2,086,662 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in NeoGenomics by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,585,848 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $365,942,000 after buying an additional 2,037,787 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in NeoGenomics by 134.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,042,456 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $98,528,000 after buying an additional 1,170,745 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in NeoGenomics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,625,000. Finally, Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NeoGenomics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,719,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEO traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,643,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,079,477. NeoGenomics has a fifty-two week low of $21.32 and a fifty-two week high of $61.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.97 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 7.66 and a quick ratio of 7.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.00.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a net margin of 10.08%. The company had revenue of $121.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.09 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that NeoGenomics will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

