NerveNetwork Hits 24-Hour Volume of $188,730.00 (NVT)

NerveNetwork (CURRENCY:NVT) traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. NerveNetwork has a market capitalization of $8.32 million and $188,730.00 worth of NerveNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NerveNetwork coin can currently be bought for about $0.0300 or 0.00000085 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, NerveNetwork has traded 19.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002841 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00007052 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00014123 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000801 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000014 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About NerveNetwork

NerveNetwork is a PoC (Proof of Credit) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. NerveNetwork’s total supply is 1,122,857,486 coins and its circulating supply is 276,983,684 coins. NerveNetwork’s official Twitter account is @nerve_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. NerveNetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@NerveNetwork. The official website for NerveNetwork is nerve.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nerve was launched on July the 10th and is a decentralized digital asset service network based on the NULS micro-services framework, which uses the NULS ChainBox to develop a blockchain cross-chain interaction protocol. The aim is to break the isolated blockchain value and establish a cross-chain asset exchange network to provide all the necessary underlying support for the Defi application ecosystem. For independent public chains such as BTC, ETH, BNB, Nerve defines a set of interface protocols that can easily implement the interaction of various blockchains. Nerve's consensus algorithm is implemented based on the POC (proof of credit) algorithm of NULS (POCBFT). “

