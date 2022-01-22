Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.51 EPS

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The Internet television network reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Netflix stock traded down $110.75 on Friday, reaching $397.50. 58,825,651 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,932,151. Netflix has a 1-year low of $379.99 and a 1-year high of $700.99. The company has a market cap of $176.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $599.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $589.43.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $690.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $342.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $575.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $694.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $740.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $565.42.

In other Netflix news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $4,536,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total transaction of $1,730,869.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,463 shares of company stock valued at $15,928,471. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Netflix stock. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 23.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,006 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Netflix were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

