Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH)

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0624 per share on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th.

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 2.0% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NBH opened at $14.90 on Friday. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund has a twelve month low of $14.43 and a twelve month high of $17.47.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 36.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 10,141 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 1.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 80,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 20.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 20,639 shares during the period.

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and have remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

