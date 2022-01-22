New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Shares Down 2.5%

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) shares were down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.76 and last traded at $1.76. Approximately 180,316 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 9,361,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.80.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NGD shares. TD Securities raised their target price on New Gold from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. raised their target price on New Gold from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on New Gold in a report on Friday, December 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised New Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on New Gold from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. New Gold had a positive return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. The company had revenue of $179.80 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that New Gold Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC boosted its stake in New Gold by 267.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 93,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 67,861 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in New Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,336,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in New Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $414,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in New Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Empyrean Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in New Gold by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 3,800,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after buying an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. 30.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc is a gold mining company, which is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

