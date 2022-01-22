New Gold (TSE:NGD) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has C$2.25 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of New Gold from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. increased their price objective on shares of New Gold from C$2.50 to C$2.85 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Cormark increased their price objective on shares of New Gold from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$2.41.

Shares of TSE NGD opened at C$2.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.93 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.95, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of C$1.39 billion and a PE ratio of -32.38. New Gold has a 1 year low of C$1.29 and a 1 year high of C$2.69.

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$226.40 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that New Gold will post 0.2914216 EPS for the current year.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

