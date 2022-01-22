New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $348,000 Position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,947 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 21,149 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,452 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 100,660.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,038 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,033 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,546 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000.

Get KalVista Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on KALV. Zacks Investment Research cut KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, December 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, KalVista Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.71.

In other news, insider Edward P. Feener sold 6,000 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total value of $108,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KALV opened at $11.61 on Friday. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.51 and a 52-week high of $45.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.90 and its 200-day moving average is $17.71. The firm has a market cap of $284.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.95.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts expect that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Profile

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

Recommended Story: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KALV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV).

Receive News & Ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.