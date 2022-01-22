New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $359,000 Stake in UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) by 27.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,647 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,147 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in UWM were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of UWM by 103.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,794,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,411,000 after buying an additional 3,450,072 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UWM by 25.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 614,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,189,000 after buying an additional 123,578 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UWM by 21.8% in the second quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC now owns 55,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of UWM in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in UWM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $813,000. 26.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UWM stock opened at $5.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.97. UWM Holdings Co. has a one year low of $5.14 and a one year high of $12.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $690.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.45 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UWM Holdings Co. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.56%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on UWM in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised UWM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on UWM in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 price target for the company. Wedbush raised UWM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $8.75 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays cut UWM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UWM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.48.

About UWM

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

