New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 26,938 Shares of Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 105,162 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 26,938 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Antares Pharma were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Antares Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $730,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Antares Pharma during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 6.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 284,654 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 17,518 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 32.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,606 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 8.4% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 865,952 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,776,000 after purchasing an additional 67,077 shares during the period. 48.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ATRS opened at $3.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $556.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.73. Antares Pharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.11 and a 1 year high of $5.07.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The business had revenue of $48.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.52 million. Antares Pharma had a net margin of 36.23% and a return on equity of 14.44%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Antares Pharma, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ATRS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Antares Pharma from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Antares Pharma, Inc is a combination drug device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies. Its proprietary products include XYOSTED injection, OTREXUP injection for subcutaneous use, and Sumatriptan injection.

