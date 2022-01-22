Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. Has $333,000 Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 15.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 163.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 40,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 526.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 599.2% in the 3rd quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.79. 9,062,097 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,921,585. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.45. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $35.60 and a 52 week high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Story: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.