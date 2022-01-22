Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,693,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,917,000 after buying an additional 909,880 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,951,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,665,000 after acquiring an additional 584,243 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,228,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,003,000 after acquiring an additional 139,622 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,710,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304,225 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,389,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,371,000 after acquiring an additional 13,820 shares during the period.

VFH traded down $1.83 on Friday, reaching $93.85. 1,634,945 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,280,813. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.95. Vanguard Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.47 and a fifty-two week high of $102.52.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

