NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NexPoint Real Estate Finance Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It originate, structure and invest in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity and alternative structured financings in commercial real estate properties, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities. NexPoint Real Estate Finance Inc. is based in DALLAS. “

Separately, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

NYSE:NREF opened at $19.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 904.42 and a quick ratio of 904.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.61. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a 1-year low of $15.61 and a 1-year high of $23.97.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.19. NexPoint Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 100.98% and a return on equity of 7.82%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NexPoint Real Estate Finance will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is currently 43.88%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NREF. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 7,801 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 13,778 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $543,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 63.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Company Profile

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

