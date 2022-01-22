Nimiq Price Hits $0.0027 on Top Exchanges (NIM)

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded 21.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. One Nimiq coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nimiq has traded 32.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Nimiq has a market cap of $23.97 million and approximately $1.85 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34,576.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,358.37 or 0.06820665 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $106.13 or 0.00306951 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $285.93 or 0.00826943 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00010241 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.36 or 0.00067549 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00008495 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.76 or 0.00427344 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $87.90 or 0.00254223 BTC.

About Nimiq

Nimiq (CRYPTO:NIM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 9,461,874,284 coins and its circulating supply is 8,847,624,284 coins. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Buying and Selling Nimiq

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

