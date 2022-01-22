Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) & Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Financial Comparison

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) and Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha alerts:

0.0% of Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha and Acerinox’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha 26.96% 67.68% 23.90% Acerinox 5.36% 18.68% 6.24%

Dividends

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Acerinox pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha pays out 9.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Acerinox pays out 32.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha and Acerinox’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha $15.17 billion 0.82 $1.26 billion $5.74 2.55 Acerinox $5.33 billion 0.71 $56.03 million $0.68 10.24

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha has higher revenue and earnings than Acerinox. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Acerinox, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha and Acerinox, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha 1 0 1 0 2.00 Acerinox 0 1 3 0 2.75

Acerinox has a consensus price target of $16.50, indicating a potential upside of 137.07%. Given Acerinox’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Acerinox is more favorable than Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha.

Volatility and Risk

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha has a beta of 1.59, suggesting that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Acerinox has a beta of 1.77, suggesting that its share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha beats Acerinox on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha Company Profile

Nippon Yusen KK operates as a global logistics enterprise offering ocean, land, and air transport services. It operates in six business sectors: Liner Trade, Bulk Shipping, Logistics, Air Cargo Transport, Real Estate, and Others. The company was founded on September 29, 1885 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Acerinox Company Profile

Acerinox SA is a holding company. It is engaged through its subsidiaries in manufacturing, transformation and marketing of stainless steel products. It operates through the following segments: Flat Stainless Steel Products, Long Stainless Steel Products, and Other. The Flat Stainless Steel Products segment includes slabs, coils, plates, flats, circles, and sheet bars. The Long Stainless Steel Products segment consists of bars, angles, wires, and wire rod. The Other segment comprises of other stainless steel products. The company was founded on September 30, 1970 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

Receive News & Ratings for Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.