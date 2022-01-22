Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Acquires 377 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,398 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 377 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $2,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRSN. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in VeriSign by 11.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 18,840 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in VeriSign by 18.0% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,848 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in VeriSign by 55.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in VeriSign by 74.2% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 39,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,085,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in VeriSign by 179.0% in the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 24,039 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,473,000 after purchasing an additional 15,423 shares in the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $259.00 price objective on shares of VeriSign in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of VRSN opened at $217.14 on Friday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.60 and a 12 month high of $257.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $240.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.16. The firm has a market cap of $24.12 billion, a PE ratio of 40.06 and a beta of 0.86.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 43.49% and a net margin of 46.81%. The firm had revenue of $334.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.70, for a total value of $137,128.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.82, for a total value of $674,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,781 shares of company stock valued at $11,246,407. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

