Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Boosts Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,995 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 1.4% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,467 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 2,125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,602 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 4,161 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $172.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $172.50 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.78.

In other news, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,123 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total transaction of $471,916.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 76,725 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total transaction of $11,691,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $134.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.05. The company has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.89 and a 1 year high of $164.28.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The business’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 62.95%.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

