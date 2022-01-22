Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Boosts Stock Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,735 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in CarMax were worth $2,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 83.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 202.8% during the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax during the third quarter worth $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 212.8% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

KMX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of CarMax from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Wolfe Research raised shares of CarMax to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Guggenheim cut shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CarMax from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of CarMax from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.50.

KMX opened at $108.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. CarMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.47 and a 52 week high of $155.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.44.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.19. CarMax had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 4.09%. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

