Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Grows Stock Holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,456 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 725 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $2,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Regency Centers by 12.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Regency Centers by 0.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 387,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,095,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Regency Centers by 3.5% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 10,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Regency Centers by 97.5% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 8,969 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in Regency Centers by 116.7% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 41,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after buying an additional 22,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:REG opened at $69.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.12. Regency Centers Co. has a 1-year low of $45.57 and a 1-year high of $78.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.29). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 29.44%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. This is a boost from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 128.21%.

In related news, Director Thomas G. Wattles sold 2,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total value of $155,306.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on REG. Compass Point downgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Regency Centers from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.71.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG).

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.