Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Price Target Cut to $40.00

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 100.00% from the stock’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Nordstrom’s FY2024 earnings at $2.79 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on JWN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nordstrom has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.77.

NYSE:JWN opened at $20.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 500.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 2.41. Nordstrom has a 12 month low of $18.94 and a 12 month high of $46.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.37.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 27.68%. Nordstrom’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Nordstrom will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bradley D. Tilden bought 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.27 per share, with a total value of $467,940.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of JWN. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 5,037.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,891,879 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855,053 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 15.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,269,362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $448,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684,530 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the third quarter worth $36,392,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 92.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,806,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $74,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 133.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,237,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $81,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,070 shares in the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

