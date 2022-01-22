Norman Gennaro Sells 5,000 Shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Stock

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) insider Norman Gennaro sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $493,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Norman Gennaro also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 15th, Norman Gennaro sold 5,000 shares of Zendesk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.85, for a total transaction of $494,250.00.

On Monday, November 15th, Norman Gennaro sold 5,000 shares of Zendesk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.14, for a total transaction of $515,700.00.

NYSE ZEN opened at $94.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.34 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.03 and a 200-day moving average of $115.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Zendesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.51 and a 1-year high of $166.60.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The company had revenue of $346.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.33 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 18.59% and a negative return on equity of 31.60%. The company’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ZEN shares. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Zendesk from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Zendesk from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. reduced their target price on shares of Zendesk from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.92.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 109.2% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,923,014 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,154,940,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180,039 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 7.5% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,284,258 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $847,844,000 after purchasing an additional 505,630 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 15.6% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,704,446 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $389,790,000 after purchasing an additional 365,919 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the second quarter valued at approximately $317,846,000. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 9.8% in the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,029,135 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $292,885,000 after purchasing an additional 180,771 shares in the last quarter. 96.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

