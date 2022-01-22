Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Announces Earnings Results

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) released its earnings results on Thursday. The asset manager reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 21.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

NTRS stock traded down $6.09 on Friday, hitting $113.93. 1,672,773 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,110,740. Northern Trust has a 12-month low of $88.20 and a 12-month high of $135.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $121.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.15.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.16%.

In other news, EVP Thomas A. South sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.22, for a total value of $236,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael O’grady sold 48,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $5,726,533.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,505 shares of company stock worth $7,137,348. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NTRS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Northern Trust from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Northern Trust from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wolfe Research raised Northern Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Northern Trust from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northern Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.85.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Featured Story: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.