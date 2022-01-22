NorthRock Partners LLC Acquires 120 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,269 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 147 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LMT has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Cowen cut Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $340.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $385.28.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $371.20 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $319.81 and a twelve month high of $396.99. The firm has a market cap of $102.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $350.04 and a 200 day moving average of $354.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The company had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

