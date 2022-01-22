NorthRock Partners LLC Buys 2,596 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 86.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,598 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,596 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. State Street Corp raised its stake in The Blackstone Group by 112.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,683,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,426,362,000 after buying an additional 7,786,660 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in The Blackstone Group by 98.2% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,863,229 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $472,277,000 after buying an additional 2,409,492 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in The Blackstone Group by 315.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,610,403 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $253,574,000 after buying an additional 1,981,633 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Blackstone Group by 33.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,654,394 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $742,332,000 after buying an additional 1,897,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in The Blackstone Group by 1,016.5% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,081,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $170,468,000 after buying an additional 1,894,700 shares in the last quarter. 61.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BX shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Blackstone Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.09.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $38,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 3,074,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total transaction of $413,346,223.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,649,349 shares of company stock worth $461,447,973 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BX opened at $109.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $130.54 and a 200 day moving average of $124.58. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.71 and a twelve month high of $149.78.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 25.47% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 105.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

Featured Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.