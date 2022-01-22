NorthRock Partners LLC Grows Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 34.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,171 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 282 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 143.7% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 307 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total value of $45,837,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMAT. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $197.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $161.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.47.

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $135.06 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.07 and a 1 year high of $167.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company has a market capitalization of $120.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $152.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.85.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.64% and a net margin of 25.53%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.98%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

