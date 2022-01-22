NorthRock Partners LLC Has $776,000 Position in Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU)

NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU) by 147.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 230,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 137,100 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Qumu were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Qumu during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Qumu by 84.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 6,892 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Qumu during the third quarter worth about $75,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Qumu during the second quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in Qumu during the second quarter worth about $138,000. 51.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QUMU opened at $1.82 on Friday. Qumu Co. has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $10.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.37.

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. Qumu had a negative return on equity of 101.40% and a negative net margin of 65.99%. The business had revenue of $6.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Qumu Co. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Tj Kennedy bought 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.06 per share, for a total transaction of $26,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have purchased 48,000 shares of company stock worth $100,680 in the last quarter. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Qumu Corp. provides the software solutions to create, manage, secure, distribute and measure the success of live and on-demand video for the enterprise. It offers enterprise video content management software solutions, hardware, maintenance and support, and professional and other services. The company platform enables global organizations to drive employee engagement, increase access to video, and modernize the workplace by providing a more efficient and effective way to share knowledge.

