NorthRock Partners LLC Invests $616,000 in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 306.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. 81.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total transaction of $1,425,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua Harris sold 218,883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.23, for a total transaction of $15,372,153.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 259,459 shares of company stock worth $18,272,841 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on APO shares. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $110.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.60.

NYSE:APO opened at $65.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.63. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.40 and a 1-year high of $81.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $550.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.66 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 33.52% and a return on equity of 17.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently 24.04%.

