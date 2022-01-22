NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.08) Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of NovoCure in a report issued on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial analyst G. Fraser anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for NovoCure’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.64 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NVCR. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on NovoCure from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on NovoCure from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NovoCure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.83.

Shares of NVCR stock opened at $67.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 8.40 and a current ratio of 8.58. NovoCure has a 52-week low of $60.57 and a 52-week high of $232.76. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of -248.81 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.02 and its 200 day moving average is $118.70.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $133.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, CEO Asaf Danziger acquired 4,974 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $102.44 per share, with a total value of $509,536.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVCR. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of NovoCure by 6.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,620,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,466,123,000 after buying an additional 774,799 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 5.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,619,135 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,133,717,000 after purchasing an additional 530,696 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 27.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,569,485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $348,143,000 after purchasing an additional 341,783 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,615,168 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $721,906,000 after purchasing an additional 245,463 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 29.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 912,190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $202,343,000 after purchasing an additional 208,856 shares during the period. 73.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

