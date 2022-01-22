NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) PT Raised to $20.00 at Barclays

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Barclays from $19.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.99% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded NuStar Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of NS stock opened at $16.13 on Thursday. NuStar Energy has a 1 year low of $13.53 and a 1 year high of $20.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.87, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.98. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -11.77 and a beta of 2.52.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.17). NuStar Energy had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 53.34%. The company had revenue of $412.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that NuStar Energy will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in NuStar Energy by 12.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,512 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in NuStar Energy by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,135 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,506 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in NuStar Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in NuStar Energy by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,806 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, F&V Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NuStar Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $297,000. 58.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NuStar Energy LP engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia, and the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment provides transportation of refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

