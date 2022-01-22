Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Research Coverage Started at KeyCorp

KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $39.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NTNX. OTR Global upgraded Nutanix from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Nutanix from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.09.

NTNX opened at $26.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.37. Nutanix has a 52 week low of $25.15 and a 52 week high of $44.50.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $378.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.88) earnings per share. Nutanix’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nutanix will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nutanix news, COO David Sangster sold 22,375 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total value of $679,976.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 4,233 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total value of $128,640.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 276,579 shares of company stock worth $8,442,786. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the second quarter worth $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nutanix by 3,822.6% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Nutanix by 20.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in Nutanix by 241.9% during the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It engages in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

