Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Receives $78.38 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.76.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays set a $84.00 target price on Nutrien and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Nutrien from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $85.00 target price on Nutrien in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $85.00 target price on Nutrien in a report on Thursday.

Get Nutrien alerts:

NYSE NTR opened at $70.82 on Wednesday. Nutrien has a 12 month low of $49.10 and a 12 month high of $77.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.83 and a 200-day moving average of $66.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $40.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.91.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. Nutrien had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nutrien will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.46%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.09% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

Further Reading: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.