Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Stake Raised by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,689 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 8.9% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 94,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,846,000 after buying an additional 7,757 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 52.5% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 0.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,756,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,061,000 after buying an additional 45,401 shares during the last quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 12.1% during the third quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 42,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,897,000. 62.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.76.

Shares of NYSE:NTR opened at $70.82 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.91. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12-month low of $49.10 and a 12-month high of $77.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.46%.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

