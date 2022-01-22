NVR (NYSE:NVR) Coverage Initiated at UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of NVR (NYSE:NVR) in a research report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating and a $4,825.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on NVR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of NVR from $6,300.00 to $5,770.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut NVR from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $5,217.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5,252.40.

Shares of NVR stock opened at $5,154.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.00. NVR has a 12-month low of $4,330.00 and a 12-month high of $5,982.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5,578.25 and a 200-day moving average of $5,223.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The construction company reported $86.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $88.77 by ($2.33). The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. NVR had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 39.55%. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $65.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that NVR will post 331.52 EPS for the current year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other NVR news, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 1,300 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,242.15, for a total transaction of $6,814,795.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy purchased 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4,860.00 per share, with a total value of $486,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NVR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVR by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in NVR by 266.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NVR by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 13 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam grew its stake in shares of NVR by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 13 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

About NVR

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

