O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 1,995 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 18.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 6,262 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 137,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,287,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,580,000 after purchasing an additional 322,411 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,672,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786,320 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 62,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 10,839 shares during the period. 90.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 2,038 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total transaction of $65,827.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HWM. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $32.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.20 and a beta of 1.85. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.91 and a 12-month high of $36.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.70.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is 12.31%.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

