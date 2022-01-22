O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 24,624 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,863 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 74,226.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 22,268 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $132,000. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Gary Ingenito sold 3,612 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total transaction of $25,247.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 12.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $571.27 million, a P/E ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.06. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.27 and a 12-month high of $7.58.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.16% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The business had revenue of $35.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.95.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.

