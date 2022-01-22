O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,993 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 52.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 11.8% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 4.9% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,583 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 96.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 0.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,202 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,326,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LW opened at $64.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.22 and a 12 month high of $86.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.87. The firm has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.47, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.75.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 54.36% and a net margin of 4.98%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Lamb Weston’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a $0.245 dividend. This is a positive change from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.76%.

Lamb Weston announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, December 17th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

LW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Lamb Weston from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.40.

In other news, SVP John C. Hatto sold 500 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $35,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 3,768 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total value of $261,310.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

