O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $345,000 Stake in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,859 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

CMC opened at $33.68 on Friday. Commercial Metals has a fifty-two week low of $19.44 and a fifty-two week high of $38.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.94.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.32. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 25.05%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.76%.

In other news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 14,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total value of $547,983.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.78.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

