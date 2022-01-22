O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $401,000 Stock Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,848 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Front Barnett Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter worth $1,846,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 19,149,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,914,000 after buying an additional 175,964 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter worth $1,380,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 122,632.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 49,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after buying an additional 49,053 shares during the period. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HWM opened at $32.63 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.44 and a 200-day moving average of $31.70. The company has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.20 and a beta of 1.85. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.91 and a 52 week high of $36.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.31%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HWM shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

In related news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 2,038 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total transaction of $65,827.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

