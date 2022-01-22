O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 6,949 Shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) by 22.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,705 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,949 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in GrafTech International were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAF. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in GrafTech International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in GrafTech International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in GrafTech International by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GrafTech International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GrafTech International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other GrafTech International news, Director Jean-Marc Germain acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.75 per share, for a total transaction of $446,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Rintoul sold 45,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $588,345.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised GrafTech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

NYSE EAF opened at $10.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.31. GrafTech International Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $9.53 and a fifty-two week high of $14.16.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $347.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.43 million. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 215.13% and a net margin of 28.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. GrafTech International’s payout ratio is currently 2.86%.

GrafTech International Ltd. manufactures graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The firm also produces needle coke products which is a raw material to producing graphite electrodes. Its customers include steel producers and other ferrous and non-ferrous metal producers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, which sell its products into the automotive, construction, appliance, machinery, equipment and transportation industries.

