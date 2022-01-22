Oasis Network (ROSE) Hits Market Cap of $1.13 Billion

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded down 21.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 22nd. In the last week, Oasis Network has traded 42.9% lower against the dollar. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion and $454.93 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oasis Network coin can currently be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000905 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Telos (TLOS) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001549 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000045 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000015 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 25.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.56 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,493,014,306 coins. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

