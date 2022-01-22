Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) Shares Gap Down to $135.11

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $135.11, but opened at $132.04. Oasis Petroleum shares last traded at $132.04, with a volume of 20 shares trading hands.

OAS has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $101.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $155.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oasis Petroleum has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.29.

Get Oasis Petroleum alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.59.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.21. The company had revenue of $402.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.00 million. Oasis Petroleum had a net margin of 61.83% and a return on equity of 88.97%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post 15.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Oasis Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th.

In other news, Director Douglas E. Brooks acquired 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $118.75 per share, with a total value of $74,218.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas E. Brooks bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $123.76 per share, with a total value of $61,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 266.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,352,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,034,000 after purchasing an additional 983,216 shares during the last quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at $95,305,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 5,307.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 708,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,228,000 after purchasing an additional 695,287 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 458,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,563,000 after purchasing an additional 12,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 450,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,261,000 after purchasing an additional 157,802 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

About Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS)

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.