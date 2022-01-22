Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $31.63

Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $31.63 and traded as high as $39.69. Ocwen Financial shares last traded at $38.16, with a volume of 22,615 shares trading hands.

OCN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ocwen Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. B. Riley upped their target price on Ocwen Financial from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

The company has a quick ratio of 16.55, a current ratio of 16.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.25. The stock has a market cap of $347.25 million, a PE ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.73.

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $1.24. The company had revenue of $283.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.75 million. Ocwen Financial had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 1.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.09) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ocwen Financial Co. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ocwen Financial by 16.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,157,000 after acquiring an additional 50,850 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ocwen Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Ocwen Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ocwen Financial by 100.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,008,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ocwen Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,491,000. Institutional investors own 52.21% of the company’s stock.

Ocwen Financial Company Profile (NYSE:OCN)

Ocwen Financial Corp. is a financial services holding company, which engages in the servicing and origination of mortgage loans through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Servicing, Lending, and Corporate Items and Other. The Servicing segment engages in the residential servicing business, which offers residential and commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services.

