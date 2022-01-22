Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $31.63

Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $31.63 and traded as high as $39.69. Ocwen Financial shares last traded at $38.16, with a volume of 22,615 shares trading hands.
OCN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ocwen Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. B. Riley upped their target price on Ocwen Financial from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.
The company has a quick ratio of 16.55, a current ratio of 16.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.25. The stock has a market cap of $347.25 million, a PE ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.73.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ocwen Financial by 16.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,157,000 after acquiring an additional 50,850 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ocwen Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Ocwen Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ocwen Financial by 100.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,008,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ocwen Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,491,000. Institutional investors own 52.21% of the company’s stock.
Ocwen Financial Company Profile (NYSE:OCN)
Ocwen Financial Corp. is a financial services holding company, which engages in the servicing and origination of mortgage loans through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Servicing, Lending, and Corporate Items and Other. The Servicing segment engages in the residential servicing business, which offers residential and commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services.
