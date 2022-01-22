ODIN PROTOCOL (ODIN) Price Hits $0.11 on Exchanges

ODIN PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:ODIN) traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. ODIN PROTOCOL has a total market capitalization of $1.89 million and approximately $31,628.00 worth of ODIN PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ODIN PROTOCOL has traded 40.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ODIN PROTOCOL coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000305 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002821 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00052423 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,434.79 or 0.06868154 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00058548 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35,325.38 or 0.99647192 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00007548 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003286 BTC.

About ODIN PROTOCOL

ODIN PROTOCOL’s total supply is 89,337,061 coins and its circulating supply is 17,468,925 coins. ODIN PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @odinprotocol . The Reddit community for ODIN PROTOCOL is https://reddit.com/r/OdinProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODIN PROTOCOL directly using U.S. dollars.

