Offshift (XFT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $60.95 Million

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded 15.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. Offshift has a market cap of $60.95 million and approximately $8.46 million worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Offshift has traded down 13.9% against the US dollar. One Offshift coin can now be purchased for approximately $13.57 or 0.00038177 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,586.62 or 1.00082661 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.63 or 0.00086143 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001539 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004206 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00021739 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002791 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002813 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $154.98 or 0.00435873 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Offshift

XFT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,490,000 coins. Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Offshift’s official website is offshift.io . Offshift’s official message board is medium.com/@offshift

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Offshift Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Offshift should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Offshift using one of the exchanges listed above.

