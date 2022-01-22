OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $31.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.64% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “OFG Bancorp is a financial holding company that conducts its business activities through its subsidiaries, primarily in Puerto Rico. The company’s product and services consist of consumer banking and lending, commercial banking and wealth management. It offers residential mortgages, auto loans and leases, credit cards, business loans, commercial mortgages and leasing, cash management, transactional services, international trade financing, financial planning, money management, investment brokerage, corporate and individual trust, retirement products programs, and insurance. OFG Bancorp., formerly known as Oriental Financial Group Inc., is based in San Juan, Puerto Rico. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Hovde Group started coverage on OFG Bancorp in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of OFG Bancorp from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of NYSE:OFG opened at $27.04 on Friday. OFG Bancorp has a 52-week low of $16.00 and a 52-week high of $30.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 23.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that OFG Bancorp will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 221,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,880,000 after acquiring an additional 13,218 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 552,103 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,925,000 after purchasing an additional 5,891 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $2,052,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in OFG Bancorp by 126.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 55,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 30,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 49.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,320 shares of the bank’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 5,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

About OFG Bancorp

OFG Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

