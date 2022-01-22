Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Stake Boosted by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,375 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Okta were worth $3,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Okta by 13.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,586,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,738,000 after buying an additional 1,514,962 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Okta by 37.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,239,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,749,963,000 after buying an additional 3,076,901 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Okta by 334.5% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,284,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,861,000 after buying an additional 3,298,332 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 41.7% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,748,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,338,000 after purchasing an additional 808,325 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 5.5% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,420,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,284,000 after purchasing an additional 126,597 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OKTA opened at $188.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.28 billion, a PE ratio of -40.23 and a beta of 1.01. Okta, Inc. has a one year low of $176.38 and a one year high of $294.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $350.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.33 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 14.80% and a negative net margin of 59.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Okta from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Okta in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Okta from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Okta from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Okta from $305.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Okta presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $280.96.

In other news, insider Brett Tighe sold 3,343 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total value of $718,377.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,818 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.99, for a total value of $3,412,907.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,004 shares of company stock worth $9,782,011. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

