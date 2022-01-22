Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Receives $37.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.88.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on OHI shares. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Bank of America downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday.
Shares of OHI stock opened at $30.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 3.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.89. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 1 year low of $27.06 and a 1 year high of $39.31.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.82%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 141.05%.
In other news, Director Kapila K. Anand acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.32 per share, for a total transaction of $28,320.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OHI. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 782.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.
About Omega Healthcare Investors
Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.
