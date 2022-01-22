Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Receives $37.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.88.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OHI shares. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Bank of America downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday.

Shares of OHI stock opened at $30.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 3.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.89. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 1 year low of $27.06 and a 1 year high of $39.31.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 41.32%. The firm had revenue of $281.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 246.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.82%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 141.05%.

In other news, Director Kapila K. Anand acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.32 per share, for a total transaction of $28,320.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OHI. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 782.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

