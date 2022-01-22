Omni-Lite Industries Canada (OTCMKTS:OLNCF) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.70

Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:OLNCF)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.70 and traded as low as $0.68. Omni-Lite Industries Canada shares last traded at $0.72, with a volume of 24,000 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 9.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.70. The stock has a market cap of $8.15 million, a P/E ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 0.47.

Omni-Lite Industries Canada (OTCMKTS:OLNCF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Omni-Lite Industries Canada had a negative return on equity of 7.24% and a negative net margin of 16.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 million for the quarter.

Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc develops, manufactures, and sells precision components to Fortune 100 companies in the United States, Canada, and Barbados. It offers vibration resistant stainless steel fastener components for the aerospace industry; brake, transmission, and engine parts, as well as transmission valves for the automotive industry; inventory control cups for inventory control systems that are used by the retail clothing industry; links and head caps for the military sector; and ceramic track spikes for the sports and recreation industry.

